South Weber, UT

Planning Commission Agendas/Minutes

southwebercity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Planning Commission meets the 2nd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. Meeting dates are subject to change or cancellation. All meetings are open to the public unless specifically designated according to state law. Planning Commission Meetings observe the Rules of Order and Procedure (rev 2019-11-19) as proscribed under Resolution 19-45. Planning Commission packets are available with backup documents attached; if you choose to download a “PACKET,” it may take a few minutes to download due to the size. Meeting minutes are posted within 3 days after they are approved at a subsequent meeting(s), but no later than 30 days after the original meeting occurs.

