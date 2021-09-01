September is sweet for hunters, anglers

I’m as much of a fan of grilled backstrap and venison chili as the next guy, but hunters and anglers are missing out when they stick to the same old cuts and recipes they’ve always done. Many interesting and tasty cuts end up in the grind pile, or worse, left in the field due to lack of knowledge, imagination, or just plain laziness. Why we’re often uninspired, and even squeamish about food, is a matter of cultural debate, but the good news is that it doesn’t have to be that way. With an open mind and some basic butchering skills, the culinary possibilities of wild game and fish are endless. Here’s a small list of underrated cuts and some tips on how to use them to help you make the most of your success afield. So the next time you set the hook or pull the trigger, add these awesome cuts to your list.