CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

September is sweet for hunters, anglers

Longview News-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is a popular month with many East Texans. High School football and volleyball are getting underway, which is an annual highlight. The Texas hunting and fishing year started on Sept. 1, so new licenses and hunter education has an entirely new recruitment. There’s the beginning of dove season which...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anglers#Birds#Snake#East Texans#Canadian#Greenwings#Wood Ducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
Related
HobbiesOutdoor Life

Rare Record Salmon Caught By Lake Erie Fishing Guide

Fishing guide Anthon Hyvarinen caught the new Ohio pink salmon record fish August 17, 2021, while trolling for walleyes off the town of Geneva in Lake Erie, according to Cleveland.com. Hyvarinen’s 22-inch pink salmon weighed 4.3 pounds and has been accepted as an Ohio species record by the state Division of Wildlife.
Animalscarolinasportsman.com

Upstate hunter kills 300+ pound wild hog

Wild hog hunting is legal in all South Carolina counties. Holden North came to South Carolina’s upstate region looking to kill a big hog, and he found just what he was looking for. North killed a 300+ pound beast while hunting with Cody Strickland of Upstate Hog Outfitter in Hodges.
HobbiesOutdoor Life

3 “Rough Fish” Species That Are Getting Recognized as Game Fish

Many anglers have a primary focus when it comes to the fish we target. Some of us even narrow it down to the kind of fishing we do for a particular species, whether it’s throwing topwaters for bass or trolling for salmon. But North America has more than 800 species of freshwater fish, so inherently we are missing out by being too selective. You shouldn’t be. There’s too much to learn and too much fun to be had by chasing a variety of fish species.
AnimalsWadena Pioneer Journal

Hunters reminded not to shoot ear-tagged, collared bears

The Minnesota bear hunting season opens Wednesday, Sept. 1, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. Instead, if you see them, report them. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and have radio collars, according to a Minnesota...
Animalsfreestonecountytimesonline.com

Woods, Waters, and Wildlife: Not Seeing Bucks?

Years ago, a friend asked me to meet him and another hunter to discuss a possible photography job they wanted done. We met shortly afterward. They were members of a group of hunters – about ten or 12 as I recall – that had bought a ranch. Intending to hunt it for about five years, they would then possibly sell the ranch, hopefully for a profit.
HobbiesMining Journal

Angler advice

When fishing for trout in Michigan’s rivers and streams – cast into the seams. A “seam” is area where two currents converge, and it looks like a line or bubble trail in the water. Trout like seams because the joining currents create feeding lanes that collect drifting food – insects and larvae. Before casting, take a moment to read the river and observe structures in the water such as rocks and logs, then locate any seams.
Hobbiescwbradio.com

Eligible Hunters Need to Sign Up for 2021 Disabled Hunt by September 1st

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Eligible hunters with an interest in participating in the 2021 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities are encouraged to contact a land sponsor and sign up for a hunt before the September 1 hunter participation deadline. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, nearly 90 sponsors have...
HobbiesStar Courier

Al Hayden: Hot temperatures are good when it comes to dove hunting

Have you broken a sweat at any time this week? If not that must mean you haven’t been outdoors for any length of time! The outdoor temperatures and contributing factors have had made the feels like and the combined effect to how you feel outdoor temperatures as being very hot — resulting in sweat!
Hobbiesnwaonline.com

Fields ready for hunting

Hunters eager for opening day of dove hunting season Saturday can find public land hunting opportunities on Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife management areas that have been prepared to attract mourning doves. Some 625 acres have been planted in sunflowers, wheat and other crops that bring in the birds....
HobbiesField & Stream

Underrated Wild Game Cuts All Hunters and Anglers Need to Try

I’m as much of a fan of grilled backstrap and venison chili as the next guy, but hunters and anglers are missing out when they stick to the same old cuts and recipes they’ve always done. Many interesting and tasty cuts end up in the grind pile, or worse, left in the field due to lack of knowledge, imagination, or just plain laziness. Why we’re often uninspired, and even squeamish about food, is a matter of cultural debate, but the good news is that it doesn’t have to be that way. With an open mind and some basic butchering skills, the culinary possibilities of wild game and fish are endless. Here’s a small list of underrated cuts and some tips on how to use them to help you make the most of your success afield. So the next time you set the hook or pull the trigger, add these awesome cuts to your list.
Hobbiesgon.com

Angler Completes Georgia Bass Slam From Kayak

Georgia is home 10 species of black bass. The two most common, which most anglers are familiar with, are the largemouth and spotted species. The remaining eight are smallmouth, shoal, Suwannee, redeye, Chattahoochee, Tallapoosa, Altamaha and the Bartram’s. If you catch five of the 10 in one calendar year, you...
HobbiesIndependent Record

Hoot-owl restrictions lifted on Smith, Sun rivers

Hoot-owl fishing restrictions have been lifted on the Smith and Sun rivers as of Monday, state officials said. Under the restrictions, fishing was not allowed from 2 p.m. to midnight each day but cooler weather, recent rain, and improving environmental conditions have allowed Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to lift the restrictions.
Animalssearktoday.com

Early waterfowl seasons offer sample of hunting to come

Hunters wanting an early taste of waterfowl action need to break out the shotguns and bug spray. Arkansas’s early Canada goose season kicks off Sept. 1, and the Sept. 15 teal season opener is just around the corner. Steamy September weather may not seem conducive to waterfowl migrations, but blue-winged...
AnimalsBonner County Daily Bee

American bullfrog fishing abounds in the Panhandle Region

For those looking for a new quarry to pursue during the hot summer months, consider fishing or “frigging” for American bullfrogs. According to regional wildlife biologist Brandon Flack, it most certainly is. With nothing more than a fishing license, basic fishing gear and a good bullfrog spot, one could be frigging for bullfrogs in no time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy