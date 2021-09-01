CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
80-plus unit ‘age-restricted’ apartment project underway on Democrat Drive

By Austin Horn
The State-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork has begun on an apartment building that will be home to more than 80 units near the interchange of Interstate 64 and U.S. 60. Named Glenns Creek Manor, the apartment complex will be located on Democrat Drive across from several office buildings. The location is a short distance from new construction and grading work taking place on Bizzack Boulevard to the East, near Sonny’s BBQ and Cracker Barrel.

