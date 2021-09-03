Cancel
Boris Johnson to raise National Insurance to pay for social care reform, reports say

By Alastair Jamieson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A tax rise in the form of a hike in national insurance is on the cards amid a cabinet split over how to pay for the government ’s long-awaited social care reforms , according to reports.

Sajid Javid has pushed for a two percent increase, saying the £10 billion raised from a mooted one percent rise is not enough, according to The Times .

Meanwhile, the Treasury is seeking a 1.25 percent increase that would affect 25 million people according to the Daily Telegraph , which said an announcement could come as soon as next week.

Any rise in national insurance is expected to face criticism as it is likely to disproportionately hit millions of younger people — and would be a clear breach of the 2019 Conservative election manifesto pledge on tax.

Boris Johnson has faced increasing pressure to offer details on his plan for social care reform, which he said was ready when speaking on the steps of Downing Street in 2019.

At the 2019 election, the Conservatives pledged in their manifesto not to raise the rate of income tax, VAT or national insurance.

But the idea of increasing national insurance was floated earlier this year.

When asked if there could be no national insurance hike, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News in July: "That’s what it says in the manifesto, I don’t see how we could increase national insurance.

"But you know things have been very flexible over the last 18 months, we’ve lived through an unprecedented time, we’ve been spending huge amounts of money that we never thought was possible and it’s up to the Chancellor and the Treasury, and the wider Government, to decide a budget."

Mr Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid are the three main players involved in the decision, it is reported.

Related
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Boris Johnson is expected to propose a national insurance rise next week.

Boris Johnson is expected to propose a national insurance rise next week. Boris Johnson is poised to announce a National Insurance increase next week as part of his proposal to address the social care issue. In the biggest budget revamp in a generation, the Prime Minister is poised to violate...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

National Insurance hike to fund social care would ‘wrongly punish’ young people, says Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out Labour support for a controversial rise in National Insurance to pay for social care reform – saying it would unfairly punish young people and low earners.Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak are thrashing out the final details, but the government is set to announce a tax hike to raise around £10bn per year to help “fix” the social care system.Reports suggest National Insurance will be increased by 1.25 per cent – sparking angry warnings from Conservatives about the danger of breaching the 2019 Tory manifesto not to raise NI, income tax or VAT.The...
Healthmymixfm.com

UK PM Johnson to address lawmakers on social care plan

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address lawmakers on Tuesday on his plans to fix Britain’s “broken” social care system, at a time many in his own party are furious that he wants to pay for it by raising taxes, violating an election pledge. For years, British leaders...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

Britain set to raise taxes to pay for social care - reports

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The British government is planning a tax hike for around 25 million people to help fund adult social care and the National Health Service, newspapers reported on Friday. The state-run National Health Service (NHS), which has provided healthcare that's free at the point of use...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Minister attacks National Insurance hike plans, amid Cop26 wargaming row

A Cabinet minister has attacked Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak’s alleged plans to hike National Insurance to pay for social care as “morally, economically and politically wrong”, as a furious row threatens to emerge over the manifesto-breaking proposals.In an indication of the outrage among “many dozens” of Tory MPs ahead of parliament’s return on Monday, the anonymous minister was quoted as pointing to the Covid crisis in saying: “They can't seriously be thinking about a tax raid on supermarket workers and nurses so the children of Surrey homeowners can receive bigger inheritances.”Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested that anyone –...
Income TaxPosted by
The Independent

‘Many dozens’ of Tory MPs up in arms over Boris Johnson plan for tax hike to fund social care

Boris Johnson was today facing a backbench revolt over plans for a £10bn National Insurance hike to pay for social care which Tory critics have branded “socialist”.Conservative critics are to meet early next week to co-ordinate opposition to the plan, due to be finalised in the next few days by the prime minister, chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.One backbencher told The Independent that Tory WhatsApp groups were buzzing with anger from “many dozens” of MPs, enough to put the PM’s 85-seat working majority at risk when the reforms come to the House of Commons.And former PM Sir...
Personal FinanceThe Independent

Tax is not bad – it’s how we afford and build a better, fairer society

When looking at how to fund social care and the NHS we should remember that our economy is built upon the low tax, low public services philosophy of Thatcherism that abandoned manufacturing and trade, in favour of the casino economy of speculators and the right-wing view that tax is bad and must be cut. Tax is not bad, it's how we afford and build a better, fairer society.
Income TaxPosted by
The Independent

Health minister says Boris Johnson’s social care plan may not fix problem entirely

A health minister has cast doubt on whether Boris Johnson upcoming social care plan will definitely fix problems in the sector. Speaking on Tuesday morning ahead of an announcement by the prime minister, Nadhim Zahawi said it would be "arrogant" to claim Mr Johnson's policy would work."It would be presumptuous, and I think completely arrogant, to say 'of course it will fix the problem'," he told Sky News."The right thing to do is deliver the reform and the investment into social care – you've got to make sure that is operational."Mr Zahawi added that he was "being respectful and cautious...
Income TaxBBC

Social care: What would a National Insurance rise mean for me?

The government is understood to be considering raising National Insurance, to help pay for social care in England. But there has been criticism - including from within the Conservative Party - that it would be unfair on younger people and other taxes might be more suitable. What is National Insurance?
BusinessThe Conversation

Rishi Sunak’s fight to raise taxes to reform social care is nothing compared to financial battles ahead

The UK government’s widely trailed announcement that it will increase national insurance taxes by more than one percentage point to fund reform of the social care system and help fund the NHS has triggered a fierce political debate. Many Conservatives are furious that it means breaking an electoral promise not to raise taxes, while other people, especially on the left, argue it is unfair to tax the young and relatively poor to help older, wealthier pensioners who own their own homes.

