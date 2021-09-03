Summer heat returns through Labor Day Weekend

PDX topped out at 86 Thursday afternoon, kicking-off a run of warm to hot summer days through the holiday weekend. I am watching a cold front that will pass north of our region Saturday night. The front may bring cloudiness and light showers into Sunday morning along the north coast and inland near and north of Portland.

Smoke from the Bull Complex Fire produced a very hazy sky in parts of Clackamas and Marion Counties on Thursday. Expect more of the same on Friday. Air quality reports from Salem to Portland today are generally good to moderate. Chris McGinness shares more below:

Our Labor Day Holiday weekend as mentioned above will be sunny and warm overall. The coast should remain pretty nice as well -with just a slight chance of sprinkles Sunday morning. Fog banks may hold near shore at times with a light wind field.

Some of the Willamette Valley could hit 90 on Monday and Tuesday. September 8th is the average latest 90-degree temperature at PDX. We've notched 24 90-degree days so far this year.

High temperatures slip back into the 70s by Wednesday. There's also a slight chance of showers Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, connect with me on FB