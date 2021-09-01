1708 Monteiro Ave, Richmond City, VA 23222

Welcome to tranquil Maple Grove. TOTAL 5 CAR GARAGE. Enter the foyer you'll notice gleaming hardwood floors that extend into formal living room/office, formal dining room w/ crown molding, chair rail, and tray ceiling. The kitchen has an eat in area and opens up to the family room that has a gas fireplace, soaring ceilings and hardwood floors. First floor Primary bedroom w/ en suite that has a double headed stand shower that is tiled from floor to ceiling, soaking tub, and double vanity sink. The upstairs has 2 more bedrooms and a FINISHED BONUS room with wet bar that could be used as a 4th bedroom/rec room/ playroom. HUGE walk in attic. Now step outside to your entertainment hot spot. Beautifully landscaped yard with patio, pergola swings, water feature, and firepit. Outside lighting and wired for surround sound. Fresh paint throughout, new carpets, newly finished hardwoods, and resealed driveway. For the car enthusiast, there is an ADDTL. 58x24 3 CAR detached garage with 2 finished rooms and bath above. One room could be gym and other a rec room. Perfect for a teenager. The garage has 2 mini splits (heated and cooled), plumbed for compressors and workshop area on either side.