Richmond, VA

1708 Monteiro Ave, Richmond City, VA 23222

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome 1708 Monteiro a fully restored,detached home in Richmond's Southern Barton Heights Community!This is a Maggie Walker Land Trust Home, the improvements are sold to qualified purchasers only and the land is conveyed to a trust see the information attached or look up the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust for more information!This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 full bath home featuring a first floor primary bedroom,heart of pine floors throughout, 9' ceiling on the first floor, ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms,great storage space and an awesome covered side porch and rear concrete patio!! Walk onto a covered front porch and into a large living room with tons of natural light and great flow!Kitchen boasting granite counters,tile floors,white cabinets with soft close door and drawers,SSAppliances and recessed lights!Spacious Primary Bedroom off of the kitchen boasts hardwoods,large double closet and an ensutie with sleek charcoal hex tile floors,tub/shower with tile to the ceiling and a larger raised vanity!2nd Floor boasts 3 bedrooms,heart of pine floors and all with great closet space!Nice sized hall bath also features charcoal hex tile floors and tub/shower with tile to the ceiling!

