GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Green Valley man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, whose body was found in Box Canyon on Wednesday, Sept. 1. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 83-year-old Ronald Carpenter was booked on a charge of first-degree murder. After authorities notified Carpenter of his charge, they say, he stated “yeah, that’s what I figured.”