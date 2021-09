The 2020 Georgetown Hoyas men’s soccer season was different from any other, starting with the fact that it was played in the spring of 2021. Just 3 months later, the Hoyas hope to build off their 10-2-2 season, where they were mainstays at the top of the national rankings but ultimately fell in the NCAA quarterfinals to eventual national champions, Marshall. The tournament showing was an impressive one nonetheless, as they knocked off the top scoring offense in the country in High Point along with top contenders in Penn State.