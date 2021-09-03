2 killed, man in custody after stabbing at Covina mobile home park

Two people were killed and a man was in custody following a stabbing at a mobile home park in Covina Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Covina police said officers responded to the stabbing in the 700 block of N. Grand Avenue around 2:14 p.m. after a 911 call was made.

The caller allegedly said he had stabbed two people inside the home and he was taken into custody after meeting with officers outside the residence.

When police entered the home, two people were found dead and had apparent stab wounds.

The suspect was only identified as a 33-year-old Covina man. His name and the identities of the victims will be released once family is notified.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.