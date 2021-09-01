Cancel
Pasadena, CA

With an ‘eye on equity,’ USC Price grads help Pasadena achieve 85% vaccination rate

USC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article85% of eligible Pasadena residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 93% have received at least one shot. The city’s vaccination rate is one of the highest in California and notably higher than that of L.A. County, where 65% of residents have received both doses. The remarkable feat is thanks in large part to University of Southern California and USC Price School of Public Policy alumni who hold several key positions in the Pasadena Public Health Department (PPHD).

