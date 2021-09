Welcome to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to creating restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family to enjoy. It's the peak of Summer and our gardens are ripe with the crown jewel of Summer, the delightful vine-ripened tomato. Farmer's markets and the lucky few that grow them know that heirloom tomatoes are the best of all for our first featured recipe, Caprese Salad. It's more of a variation on a theme as the recipe is universal and classical, comprised of less than four simple ingredients: