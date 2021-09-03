Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Set For L.A. Opera’s Production Of ‘Il Trovatore’ Stuck At Sea, So New One Is Built In 10 Days

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3Ecr_0bl48yfH00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Due to pandemic-related issues that have snarled the global supply chain, the L.A. Opera’s set is stuck at sea, but the show must go on, so the company got to work building a new set from scratch.

Crew members have been scrambling to put the finishing touches on a production of “Il Trovatore” they had to custom build from the ground up. “Il Trovatore” is L.A. Opera’s first production in 18 months, after the pandemic shut down all events with live audiences.

“It’s sort of unfathomable, such a big discrepancy in our plans,” technical director Jeff Kleeman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WG4J_0bl48yfH00

(credit: L.A. Opera)

The opera had originally rented a production from Europe for the opening night of the show, but the set, which is on a container ship along with dozens of others anchored off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, may not make it to port until at least Sept. 7.

Kleeman said his team of 45 immediately jumped into action, putting in 14 hour days, five days a week to recreate the set in just 10 days, an undertaking that’s normally a three-month process.

“It turned into basically an assembly line of build, paint, bring the painted elements inside,” the technical director said. “Then assemble them into the scenery you see now.”

Design manager Caroleena Angulo said that although it’s been no easy task, the company is on track to have the set finished just in time for rehearsals next Wednesday.

“It’s been a challenge, but it’s been an incredible thing to think that we even dare to think that we could do it, and we’re pretty much there,” Angulo said.

The team said that opera fans can expect a spectacular production with phenomenal singers and effects that bring the set to life, and despite the drama behind the scenes, they said they’re looking forward to a successful opening night.

“It’s gonna be very rewarding and operas will never forget about this. This will be in the record,” Angulo said.

When the L.A. Opera reopens on Sept. 18, ticket holders will be required to fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Tickets for the in-person performance, which runs through Oct. 10, start at $19 and are on sale now , but digital tickets to watch a livestreamed performance will also be available in October for $30.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
73K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Long Beach, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operas#Cbsla#The L A Opera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli’s Apparent Overdose Deaths Have LA Comedy Community In Mourning

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The marquee at the Ha Ha Comedy Club on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood displays an uncharacteristically somber message, reading “Rest In Peace Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli.” In an Instagram post, the club called both standup comics, who were regulars on the local comedy circuit, legends. LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 15: Fuquan Johnson is seen on May 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) The Los Angeles comedy community is in mourning after 43-year-old Johnson and 48-year-old Colangeli were discovered dead in a home along the Venice Beach canals Saturday, victims of a reported...
Posted by
CBS LA

Comedian Fuquan Johnson, Two Others, Dead After Apparent Drug Overdose, Model And Comedian Kate Quigley Expected To Recover

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others died after reportedly overdosing on cocaine laced with fentanyl at a home in Venice Saturday, while comedian and model Kate Quigley was in critical condition, according to multiple reports Sunday. LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 15: Fuquan Johnson is seen on May 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) “He was one of those bright spots in the community where everybody knew…you always knew he was gonna smile at you, you always knew he was gonna say something nice,” comedian Ron G., a friend of Johnson’s, said, adding that he’s broken...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

‘The Wire’ Star Michael K. Williams Dead At 54

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Actor Michael K. Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on “The Wire” created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades, died Monday. FILE — Michael K. Williams attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Williams was found dead Monday afternoon in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, New York City police said. He was 54. His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said. Little, a “stick-up boy” based on real figures from Baltimore, was probably the most beloved...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

12th Annual ‘Conquer The Bridge’ Run Held This Labor Day

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – Thousands of people took to the south bay early Labor Day for a five mile walk-run that started at the Port of Los Angeles. “How many times can you say you’ve run over the Vincent Thomas Bridge,” participant Juanita Turner said. Fitness group Black Girls Run participated in the 12th annual “Conquer The Bridge” run on Labor Day. (credit: CBS) Turner and her fitness group, Black Girls Run, can say they’ve run over the bridge about six or seven times and can, once again, say they’ve conquered the 1,500 foot suspension bridge. The 5.3 mile Labor Day race loops across...
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA Beaches Packed For Holiday Weekend, With Bigger Crowds Expected On Labor Day

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – While some Southland residents are playing it safe during the pandemic and avoiding crowds this holiday weekend, many beachgoers in Santa Monica were just glad to be outside, masks or not. “The weather’s amazing. It’s a lot of fun here,” said one beachgoer. Crowds packed Santa Monica Beach Labor Day Weekend. (credit: CBS) Beaches were crowded this weekend and for the most part, few people were wearing masks. One couple said they heeded the recommendation to avoid travel this weekend, and decided on a day at the beach just to play it safe. “We live down the street. We have been relaxing, and it’s good to be outside,” the man said. A surfer said that he was ready to enjoy some time off work, surfing and parties, and said he’s not too worried about COVID at this point and feels ready to celebrate. “Gonna go party later, go to some pool parties, maybe at the bars, yeah,” he said. More people are expected to hit the sand and surf on Labor Day.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

‘Top Gun’ Sequel Release Delayed To May Of 2022

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With theater operators still struggling to reel in audiences because of the spike in COVID-19 cases brought on by the highly contagious Delta variant, another few blockbuster releases have been delayed. An illuminated advertisement for the upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick” movie is displayed at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on Aug, 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Getty Images) Paramount Pictures announced Thursday it is postponing the release of “Top Gun: Maverick” from Nov. 19 to May 27, 2022. That was the same date that another Tom Cruise tentpole, “Mission: Impossible 7,” was slated to be released. Instead, the “Mission: Impossible 7” release has been pushed back to Sept. 30, 2022. This is the latest in a slew of film release delays since the pandemic started in March of 2020. The crisis has prompted some studios to release their films concurrently in theaters and on streaming services. After being shuttered for several months, theaters in Los Angeles County began to reopen in March. Paramount Pictures is a unit of ViacomCBS.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
CBS LA

WeHo’s Famous Halloween Carnaval Canceled For Second Straight Year

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – One of the biggest Halloween celebrations in the world has been canceled for the second straight year. L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies patrol West Hollywood on Oct. 31, 2020, following the cancellation of Halloween Carnaval. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The city of West Hollywood announced Wednesday that the Halloween Carnaval will not take place again this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Halloween Carnaval, which first began back in 1987, normally draws tens of thousands of revelers in elaborate costumes to the streets of West Hollywood. “At this time, the city of West Hollywood remains in a declared local...
MusicPosted by
CBS LA

ABBA Returns With New Album And ‘Revolutionary Concert’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After saying they would never perform again, ABBA is making a comeback with a new album and “revolutionary concert.” The group made the announcement in a rehearsal video saying the new album, titled “Voyage,” will drop on Nov. 5. “When we got back together in the studio I had no idea what to expect,” Agnetha Fältskog said in a statement posted to the band’s Twitter. “But Benny’s recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it I was really enjoying myself!” In our own words. Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid. @ABBAVoyage #ABBAVoyage #ABBA — ABBA (@ABBA) September 2, 2021 She continued, “I can hardly believe that finally, the moment has come to share this with the world!” ABBA’s last album, “The Visitors,” was released in 1981. The band is one of the most successful musical groups of all time with over 150 million albums sold.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

‘The Talk’ Announces Akbar Gbajabiamila As New Host

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Television host and former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila will join “The Talk” as the show’s new host when season 12 premiers on Monday, Sept. 13. “It’s a new day in daytime for season 12 of THE TALK, and we are thrilled to welcome Akbar to the family. His engaging personality, openness and quick wit really impressed us when he appeared as a guest co-host last season,” said Heather Gray, executive producer and showrunner of THE TALK. Gbajabiamila appeared as a guest co-host on multiple episodes in June and July. He will join current co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots...
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy