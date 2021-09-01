Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor’s Mason Jar Cafe Tells Rude Customers ‘Enough is Enough’

By Benson
Posted by 
WKMI
WKMI
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The old saying is "The customer is always right." Tell that to someone who works with customers, and chances are you will get an earful of a rebuttal to that saying. The Mason Jar Cafe in Benton Harbor seems like an ideal place for a foodie to enjoy either breakfast or lunch. Looking at the menu on their website, it's a establishment well above a basic "hash and dash" diner. And it, like many restaurants, has been through trying times getting through the pandemic. The pandemic has affected many, in many ways, and certainly there's a lot of anger and frustration in the general public.

wkmi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Mason, MI
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Benton Harbor, MI
Food & Drinks
Benton Harbor, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Food Drink#The Mason Jar Cafe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

Can’t Wait: Kalamazoo Cider Mills Getting Ready For Big Season

Agriculture is big in this part of West Michigan. Whether it's strawberries, blueberries, grapes in wine country, or all kinds of vegetables, you can get it here, fresh from the farm, and generally, bigger than you ever thought it could grow. And one of the annual events is the start of apple cider season. This year, it'll be starting about September 11th and go into early November.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
WKMI

New Battle Creek Aldi Store Nears Grand Opening

It would be my mom’s dream. Two Aldi’s in one town! Battle Creek Aldi shoppers are excited that the new store will be opening soon, as crews put the finishing touches on the new place. The store will move into the space at 12765 Harper Village Drive, formerly occupied by Bed, Bath & Beyond, which permanently closed late last year.
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

15 of Michigan’s Best Abandoned Places

These places are just a tip of Michigan's 'abandoned iceberg'. It seems just about everyone has some kind of fascination with abandoned places. Coming across an abandoned place, town, building, or site really gets the imagination and curiosity aroused. If it's an old farmhouse, you may try to imagine what...
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
WKMI

Kellogg Company Cuts 209 Battle Creek Jobs

Kellogg Company today moved to cut 174 manufacturing jobs and 35 salary jobs. The news was confirmed by Battle Creek City Manager Rebecca Fleury in a letter to Mayor Mark Behnke and Battle Creek city commissioners. “I received word from the Kellogg Company today that they will be moving manufacturing...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

Kalamazoo To Commemorate 20th Anniversary of September 11th

The Kalamazoo area's 9/11 Memorial ceremony, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the lives lost that day in New York City, in Washington DC, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, will be on Saturday, September 11th at 11 am, at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo. WWMT news anchor Andy Dominianni with host the...
Grand Haven, MIPosted by
WKMI

Tour the Grand Haven Lighthouse This Week

Do you have any plans for this Thursday? If not, I may have just found you some! You can tour the Grand Haven Lighthouse this Thursday, September 2, from 5-7 p.m. According to MLive, The Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy is hosting the event to celebrate the work done to restore the lighthouse. They've recently made repairs to the lantern room, it's exterior deck, railings, doors and more.
TravelPosted by
WKMI

Vintage Michigan Cabins & Motor Lodges; a Night’s Rest for $2

One of the staples of a roadtrip to northern Michigan was the roadside motel, or motor lodge, or even a small cabin. These little overnight stays cost very little and they popped up all over the place: on major highways, back roads, dirt roads, small towns, and out in the middle of nowhere.
Public SafetyPosted by
WKMI

What The….? Someone Stole Ch. 8’s Bill Steffen’s Car

Even being a beloved weatherman emeritus doesn't prevent you from having your car stolen. WOOD-TV8 Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen posted late Monday on Facebook that his vehicle had been stolen. "My 2015 Ford Explorer, Caribou in color (brown), was stolen between 4-5 pm this evening from the parking lot of...
Marshall, MIPosted by
WKMI

13-Year-Old Gives Back to the Franke Center’s Youth Theater

Lately, we sadly shake our heads when another place we love goes under. A few months ago, it was the Pancake House. This week, it’s Lakeview Hardware. Chances are you have great memories of those places, but didn’t go the extra mile to support them when it counted. It’s easy to get side-tracked these days.
Portage, MIPosted by
WKMI

Skinny Kenny’s BBQ Opening New Location On Westnedge In Portage

Skinny Kenny's BBQ, which has been operating out of the building that sits at 24901 Red Arrow in Mattawan has announced their making the trip east and opening up shop on Westnedge in Portage. Their current location rests in the building which once held Lisa's Corner Café and they plan on keeping their Mattawan location open. They made the announcement on their Facebook page:
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

Roxie’s: The Touching Story Behind Kalamazoo’s Newest Restaurant

A former employee buying the business is a remarkable story, but the the reason for the name will melt your heart. Get to know Roxie's, a new eatery in Kalamazoo. It's a little like the TV show Roseanne when they changed Becky's, or the two Darren's on Bewitched. Michelle is out, Roxie is in at the restaurant at 4010 Gull Road.
Gladstone, MIPosted by
WKMI

A Chicken on the Run in the U.P. is Finally Apprehended

The chicken that the police referred to as Leghorn Chicken was finally apprehended after being on the loose for several days in the Gladstone area of the Upper Peninsula. The chicken had run "a-fowl" of authorities for the last few days. Leghorn chicken, named after the Looney Tunes favorite Foghorn leghorn, was arrested, booked, and sent to the local animal shelter.
East Lansing, MIPosted by
WKMI

It’s True: A Man Crossed Lake Michigan in a Bathtub!

What started out as a $5 bet, turned into quite an experience for one man from East Lansing, MI. It all happened on August 24th, back in 1969. Victor Jackson, now 83 years old, traveled from Ludington, MI to Manitowoc, Wisconsin in nothing more than a modified bathtub. The trip took him about 14-1/2 hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy