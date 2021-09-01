Cow wedged in tree from flooding caused by Hurricane Ida

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wilkinson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 808 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Woodville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Comments / 0