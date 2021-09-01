Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Cow wedged in tree from flooding caused by Hurricane Ida

KTVU FOX 2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE MARY, Fla. - Rescuers in boats, helicopters, and high-water trucks brought hundreds of people trapped by Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters to safety Monday and utility repair crews rushed in after the furious storm swamped the Louisiana coast and ravaged the electrical grid in the stifling, late-summer heat. Residents living amid...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#New Orleans#Gulf Coast#Extreme Weather#Fla Rescuers#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Miami, FLweatherboy.com

National Hurricane Center Watching Major Hurricane Larry & Gulf of Mexico System

While no tropical cyclones are impacting the United States this weekend, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida is busy tracking two systems in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin. The first is Major Hurricane Larry, a large and powerful hurricane well south and east of Bermuda. The other is an area of disturbed weather over the Gulf of Mexico that could develop into a tropical cyclone in time. Even if the Gulf system doesn’t develop, it may bring heavy rain to areas that don’t need any.
Florida Stateclick orlando

Late afternoon storms possible on Labor Day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect increasing rain chances Monday afternoon in Central Florida as moisture and energy stream in from the Gulf. Highs will be in the low 90s for Labor Day and into the workweek. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The record high on this date in...
EnvironmentClick10.com

Flood watch in effect at Hurricane Ida disaster zone; Hurricane Larry grows

More rain coming to the Hurricane Ida disaster zone while Larry grows in the Atlantic. You have to feel for the people in Louisiana who are trying to recover from Hurricane Ida. The rainy weather pattern that has plagued them all year just won’t let up. Yet another weak front is drifting toward the northern Gulf coast. Periods of heavy rain are forecast for the next couple of days unrelated to the disturbance in the Gulf.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wilkinson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 808 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Woodville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
EnvironmentINFORUM

Flash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Southern states still grappling with widespread power outages and water-logged homes after deadly Hurricane Ida faced new flash flood threats on Monday from slow-moving rain and drenching thunderstorms. Storms capable of producing two to three inches (5-8 cm) of rain "in a pretty short period...
EnvironmentPosted by
WDBO

Lawmakers vow action after Ida floods Gulf Coast, Northeast

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Shaken by haunting images of surging rivers, flooded roads and subways and other damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, lawmakers from both parties are vowing to upgrade the nation's aging infrastructure network. As the deadly storm moved from the Gulf Coast through the Northeast,...
EnvironmentDuluth News Tribune

Flash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Southern states still grappling with widespread power outages and water-logged homes after deadly Hurricane Ida faced new flash flood threats on Monday from slow-moving rain and drenching thunderstorms. Storms capable of producing two to three inches (5-8 cm) of rain "in a pretty short period...
Environmentinvesting.com

Flash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida

(Reuters) - U.S. Southern states still grappling with widespread power outages and water-logged homes after deadly Hurricane Ida faced new flash flood threats on Monday from slow-moving rain and drenching thunderstorms. Storms capable of producing two to three inches (5-8 cm) of rain "in a pretty short period of time"...
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

Flash Floods Threaten U.S. Southern States Deluged by Hurricane Ida

(Reuters) - U.S. Southern states still grappling with widespread power outages and water-logged homes after deadly Hurricane Ida faced new flash flood threats on Monday from slow-moving rain and drenching thunderstorms. Storms capable of producing two to three inches (5-8 cm) of rain "in a pretty short period of time"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy