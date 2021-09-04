CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

2-year-old among 13 dead in flood-ravaged New York City

By Catherine Thorbecke
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jo7PI_0bl2VF2400

Authorities said Thursday that at least 13 people have died in New York City as the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused a deluge of devastating floodwater to inundate the city.

Videos and images posted to social media amid the storm captured scenes of chaos and despair as roads turned to waterways and subway stations flooded due to the record-shattering rainfall. Authorities said hundreds of people were rescued from flooded cars and transit stations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ptRs_0bl2VF2400
Mary Altaffer/AP - PHOTO: Felix Delapuente, a neighbor of the home in the Queens borough of New York where three people died, shows the flood damage in his basement, Sept. 2, 2021.

"The price paid by some New Yorkers is horrible and tragic," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a Thursday news conference, lamenting how the New Yorkers who died in the storm "were alive at this exact moment yesterday, no idea that such a horrible fate could befall them."

The borough of Queens, home to many poor and middle-class New Yorkers and one of the most racially diverse areas in the nation, bore the brunt of storm-related deaths in the city.

MORE: Ida updates: 12 dead in NYC as subway stations turned into waterfalls, streets became rivers

Here is what we know about the New York City flooding victims so far.

The identities of the victims have yet to be released pending family notifications, police have said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOcj2_0bl2VF2400
Mark Lennihan/AP - PHOTO: Damage to the side of a building from the remnants of Hurricane Ida is shown on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York.

Two people died after the floodwaters caused a partial building collapse in Queens, according to the New York Police Department. Officers responded to a 911 call of a flooding condition in the Jamaica neighborhood of the borough at approximately 11:15 p.m. local time Wednesday, where they said they found a 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive within a residence. The woman was taken to Queens General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three people -- including a toddler -- were also found dead in the Woodside neighborhood of Queens when police officers responded to a 911 call of a flooding condition at approximately 10 p.m. local time. A 50-year-old man, 48-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy were found unconscious and unresponsive within the residence, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRotO_0bl2VF2400
Mary Altaffer/AP - PHOTO: Deborah Torres, right, talks to police officers standing outside her home in the Queens borough of New York where three people died when their basement apartment flooded, Sept. 2, 2021.

A 48-year-old woman was also found unconscious and unresponsive at her home near the Corona neighborhood of Queens, police said. She was taken by responders to Forest Hills Hospital late Wednesday, where she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile in Brooklyn, a 66-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive on Wednesday evening at a residence after police responded to a 911 call reporting flooding. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE: Photos show deadly floods, destruction in Northeast caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida

On Thursday, firefighters on discovered three more bodies after a landlord in Flushing called 911 to report that there were three bodies submerged in a flooded basement, according to the Fire Department New York. Further details about the victims was not immediately available.

President Joe Biden gave his "heartfelt thanks" to first responders in the New York City region during remarks on Thursday, noting the record hourly rainfall total in the city's famous Central Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNgTy_0bl2VF2400
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Police officers and rescue workers gather outside a house where people were trapped in a flooded basement in Queens, New York, early on Sept. 2, 2021.

"We saw more than 3 inches of rain per hour fall in Central Park," the president said. "The United States National Weather Service issued a flood emergency in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island and parts of Long Island last night."

"This is the first time that such a warning has ever been issued for the city," Biden said. "People were trapped in the subways."

Much of the country is still reeling from Ida's fury on Thursday. All told, there have been at least 40 deaths across eight states related to the storm.

ABC News’ Alex Faul and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC News

ABC News

395K+
Followers
100K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Government
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Accidents
City
Woodside, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Queens Borough#Extreme Weather#Accident#Ap#New Yorkers#Queens General Hospital#Nypd#Forest Hills Hospital#Getty Images Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy