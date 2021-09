I was touched reading about the strength and compassion shown by Karen Weiskopf during her spouse’s funeral. I can’t imagine what a painful and trying time this must be for her as she mourns the death of her husband, St. Petersburg police Officer Michael Weiskopf, due to COVID-19. The fact that she used this opportunity not just to mourn the loss of her husband but to try to help others and save lives is extraordinary. The fact that Karen Weiskopf wanted to use her husband’s death as a way to encourage others to get vaccinated speaks so much to her character. Sharing her pain of losing a loved to COVID and having a vaccination tent outside of her husband’s service are true acts of love. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for police officers nationwide during the first half of 2021. We don’t need any more dead police officers. We don’t need any more dead first responders. We don’t need any more preventable deaths period to due COVID. I urge everyone to listen to Karen Weiskopf and to get vaccinated today.