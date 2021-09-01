Embracing the Controversy that Comes with Innovation

While hawking payment terminals out of the trunk of her car as a door-to-door salesperson and talking to customers about their pain points, Suneera Madhani figured out a way to simplify processing systems--which were typically expensive and had complicated fee structures. She pitched the idea to her bosses. When they laughed her off, she went home and talked to her dad, Ike Rehmetullah. "The first person that was like, 'go do this' was my dad," she says. Rehmetullah was "a small business owner by definition" who taught Madhani and her brother Sal some fundamental entrepreneurship lessons (like how to get a toilet clean in your store) and how to cater to a customer. His advice prompted the siblings to launch Fattmerchant, now Stax, in 2014. Stax now serves mid-market businesses and has raised $200 million in total capital. The Orlando-based company is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranking No. 436 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 and No. 815 in 2021. Madhani says she couldn't have done any of it without her dad--and the power of "it." --As told to Gabrielle Bienasz.