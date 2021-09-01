Cancel
Frisco, TX

New Orleans-style restaurant Jenevein’s closed in Frisco

By Matt Payne
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jenevein’s is closed at 360 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 100, Frisco. The restaurant announced on Aug. 13 over Facebook that the New Orleans-style eatery is “closed until further notice.” Cajun- and Creole- style dishes were served at Jenevein’s, including po' boy sandwiches, catfish and boiled shrimp. 972-364-7522. www.jeneveins.com. Matt Payne reports...

