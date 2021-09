I know how fortunate I was to have had great access to education and technology from an early age. My mother was a K-6 teacher and later an administrator for the early childhood learning program, Head Start. My father was an electrical engineer (I followed in his footsteps) and later studied nights to become a college professor, ensuring that my two sisters and I had the opportunity to earn our college degrees without cost. Tagging along with them growing up, education was such a big part of our lives, and I got to spend a great deal of time in learning environments beyond my own schools.