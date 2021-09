Football fans get a glimpse of Carrie Underwood singing her new Sunday Night Football theme song in a short teaser clip shared on social media on Sunday night (Aug. 29). The 20-second clip finds Underwood in studio, singing a few lyrics of the song without any backing instruments. Clips of some of the NFL's biggest stars (Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry, Russell Wilson and more) are spread throughout the preview video. It's all meant to hype up the first weekend of games and NBC's first Sunday Night Football broadcast on Sept. 12.