Letters to the Editor

Dear Homer Community and Youth Supporters Everywhere,. The R.E.C. Room wishes to express immense thanks to our community, the Rasmuson Foundation, the Homer Foundation and our hard working board of directors for a collectively pooled effort of resources, time and energy in helping us secure a 15-passenger transit van. We are beyond stoked to be able to provide transportation to the R.E.C. Room this school year and will be starting by offering this service to students at Homer Middle School. (Start date TBA as we’re still getting all the fine print worked out.)