Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clogs Prices Soar to $600 and Spark Outrage After Bots Swarm Launch for Hiked-Up Resale

Crocs’ highy anticipated release with Salehe Bembury has been gaining traction all season long—and, as of yesterday, the collaboration has finally gone live. However, this wasn’t without its complications.

According to some fans on social media and Bembury himself, bots swarmed the launch on the websites of Crocs and other retailers, delaying live shoppers from purchasing Bembury’s Pollex clogs themselves. These software programs perform automated tasks—i.e., buying hyped fashion products. For launches such as this, bots will secure limited-edition products to later be resold at dramatically increased prices.

Needless to say, some people were not pleased. Outrage sparked on Twitter since the launch, with many users upset about website delays and shoe unavailability due to said bots—similarly to conflicts over Telfar tote bags last year. Many users were only left with the option to purchase up-hiked pairs on resale platforms like GOAT and StockX. Stock X is actually reselling pairs ranging from $400-$602 , a steep difference from the style’s original $85 price tag.

Bembury is behind the community, strongly rallying against resale bots. The designer took to Instagram Stories to share that he’s in the process of “cancelling bot orders.” How this affects the clogs’ availability and restocking remains to be seen—but shoppers can rest assured Bembury is on their side.

Aside from shopping on Crocs’ or other wholesalers’ sites, fans are able to enter a drawing from 11 ET on Dec. 14—11 a.m. ET on Dec. 15 on Crocs.com to purchase their own limited-edition pair. If they win, the individuals will be notified by Crocs.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs collection’s first drop was on Dec. 14 on Crocs.com . The $85 style, deemed the Pollex clog, revamps Crocs’ Classic clog silhouette with an allover swirling texture in both Cucumber and Menemsha tones. The shapes that cover the shoes are actually based on Salehe’s own fingerprints, creating ridges for greater traction. The Pollex clogs feature upper holes and Crocs’ signature textured footbeds for added comfort and ventilation. They additionally include a nylon take on the pair’s staple foam straps, which is both adjustable and removable to create a slipper style.

The collaboration’s accompanying campaign also debuted this season, featuring Cynthia Erivo and Jess Hu as models. The ads include the duo in a minimalist gray room, adorned with both modern and natural accents like rocks, foliage, an armchair and printer. Seemingly to mimic the style’s natural colorways and Crocs’ own modern approach to footwear, the campaign displays a merge of both as they coexist.

Bembury has kept Crocs fans on their toes for weeks prior to the Pollex clogs’ release. The street style star previously teased the line throughout the fall season, revealing the Pollex’s dark green Cucumber and taupe Menemsha color ways in Instagram posts. There is also an undisclosed white color way that’s been crafted of the Pollex style, though its availability and release is unknown at this time.

Anticipation for the line has been building since Bembury announced that he’d be collaborating with Crocs in late July. Currently, fans can subscribe to Bembury’s mailing list on his website, Be A Spunge , for more details on the project.

Bembury is the latest collaborator for Crocs, which has become a go-to brand for a variety of collaborations in recent years. The comfortable shoe brand has created limited-edition shoes with Justin Bieber, Diplo, Post Malone, “Cruella” and KFC, among others.