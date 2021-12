Mona Hardin calls it her walking nightmare. She’s haunted by the body-camera images of her son Ronald Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police, and she’s enraged that troopers initially tried to explain away the Black man’s 2019 death as the result of a car crash. She holds tightly to her son’s cremated remains and says she won’t be able to put him to rest until she gets justice. “We have to relive this constantly,” Hardin told The Associated Press in an interview near her Orlando-area home. “They took joy in killing him.” Hardin recoils at...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO