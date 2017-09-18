Read full article on original website
Detained Americans Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about recent cases of foreign governments detaining US citizens.
Being subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee wasn't even the worst of Trump's day
Here's how bad Donald Trump's day was on Thursday.
Blumenthal says he's been talking to Republicans about his bill to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he's been discussing his bill that would stop US arms sales to Saudi Arabia with Republicans to get their support to pass it through the Senate.
Two former Trump administration officials seen at federal courthouse where Jan. 6 grand jury meets
CNN — Two former Trump administration officials were seen Thursday at the Washington, DC, federal courthouse where the grand jury investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack meets. Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, was compelled to testify to the January 6 grand...
Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate
When Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker met to debate in the already contentious Georgia Senate race, all the focus was on how personal allegations against Walker would roil the first -- and likely only -- debate in the campaign.
Reporter reveals what 'very important witness' said about Trump
A former Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness’ description. CNN’s Anderson Cooper speaks to Devlin Barrett, one of the Washington Post reporters that broke the story.
DOJ says more than 21,000 pages were seized in Mar-a-Lago search, about one-tenth of what Trump claimed
Washington CNN — The Justice Department says the seized documents taken from Mar-a-Lago during the FBI search in August amount to 21,792 pages, according to a court filing this week, far short of the 200,000 pages former President Donald Trump’s legal team had claimed. Trump’s defense team now...
Trump issues lengthy response to January 6 hearing
Former President Donald Trump does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, in a lengthy response to the committee posted on Truth Social. CNN's John Avlon and columnist Scott Jennings discuss.
Student loan forgiveness applications now open through beta mode website, Biden administration says
The Biden administration has opened the application process for Americans seeking student debt relief in a beta period starting Friday evening, officials told CNN, allowing applicants to begin signing up before the website is formally unveiled later this month.
New York state judge sets hearing to decide New York attorney general's motion in Trump Organization case
A New York state judge set a hearing for later this month to decide whether to grant New York Attorney General Letitia James' request to block the Trump Organization from engaging in certain activities.
CNN Exclusive: Trump operative seen on video in Georgia voting system breach testifies before special grand jury
CNN — A pro-Trump operative who was caught on tape participating in a Georgia voting system breach after the 2020 election has testified before the special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the outcome in that state, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Scott Hall, a Georgia...
Why we may not know who controls the Senate on November 8
In 25 days, voters in 34 states will head to the polls to choose their next US senators.
Opinion: The biggest mystery after the dramatic January 6 revelations
Julian Zelizer writes that Thursday's January 6 committee hearing broke new ground with two key moments -- the uninamous vote to subpeona former President Donald Trump and the never-before-seen footage of legislators calling for help during the riot. The question is whether we, as a nation, act on this information and demand accountability
Justice Department formally appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago documents case
The Justice Department officially appealed the appointment of the special master, who is overseeing the review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, in a brief filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday.
Biden admin to roll out plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants
The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday confirmed CNN's reporting that it will roll out a new program geared toward Venezuelan migrants seeking to come to the United States and return those who cross the border unlawfully back to Mexico.
A dizzying week for Trump’s legal issues
CNN — Just try keeping track of the dizzying web of legal issues confronting or somehow involving former President Donald Trump and his allies, all of which he lumps into the category of “witch hunt.”. Here are some of the major developments this week:. Classified documents – The...
Fact check: Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena with usual election lies
Former President Donald Trump was subpoenaed Thursday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Running as a moderate, New Mexico Democratic congressional candidate deletes progressive tweets
CNN — A Democratic House candidate in New Mexico, campaigning as a moderate in a tightly contested race, deleted tweets attacking the oil and gas industry, rationalizing rioting in summer 2020, and comparing the Trump administration to the Ku Klux Klan. The deleted tweets reviewed by CNN’s KFile on...
Biden's first formal National Security Strategy identifies China as 'America's most consequential geopolitical challenge'
President Joe Biden's first formal national security strategy identifies China as "America's most consequential geopolitical challenge" while stressing the importance of rebuilding alliances in order to effectively compete over the coming decade.
The many, many legal problems of Donald Trump
CNN — On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that Donald Trump must sit for a deposition in a defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll, a woman who says Trump raped her in the 1990s. “The defendant should not be permitted to run the clock out on plaintiff’s attempt...
