Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate

When Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker met to debate in the already contentious Georgia Senate race, all the focus was on how personal allegations against Walker would roil the first -- and likely only -- debate in the campaign.
Reporter reveals what 'very important witness' said about Trump

A former Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness’ description. CNN’s Anderson Cooper speaks to Devlin Barrett, one of the Washington Post reporters that broke the story.
Trump issues lengthy response to January 6 hearing

Former President Donald Trump does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, in a lengthy response to the committee posted on Truth Social. CNN's John Avlon and columnist Scott Jennings discuss.
Opinion: The biggest mystery after the dramatic January 6 revelations

Julian Zelizer writes that Thursday's January 6 committee hearing broke new ground with two key moments -- the uninamous vote to subpeona former President Donald Trump and the never-before-seen footage of legislators calling for help during the riot. The question is whether we, as a nation, act on this information and demand accountability
A dizzying week for Trump’s legal issues

CNN — Just try keeping track of the dizzying web of legal issues confronting or somehow involving former President Donald Trump and his allies, all of which he lumps into the category of “witch hunt.”. Here are some of the major developments this week:. Classified documents – The...
The many, many legal problems of Donald Trump

CNN — On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that Donald Trump must sit for a deposition in a defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll, a woman who says Trump raped her in the 1990s. “The defendant should not be permitted to run the clock out on plaintiff’s attempt...
