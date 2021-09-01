Cancel
World

Haitians Return To Churches; Gangs Offer Help

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLES CAYES, Haiti (AP) – Haitians once again held church services inside or outside damaged churches on Sunday, some for the first time since the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the nation on Aug. 14, while the Civil Protection Agency said the death toll from the earthquake stood at 2,207.

