315 Bunker Ln, Henrico, VA 23150

Welcome to "Nature's Nest" a custom-built Cape Cod by D.W. Thomas Construction. This incredibly charming orig. owner home is perfect if you are looking for a quiet & established neighborhood, w/ a park-like landscaped lot. The property features a detached in-law suite (576 SF) that incl. a living room w/ CF & Bay window, Bdrm w/ CF & Bay window, full bath, kitchen area w/ dishwasher, sink, stove plug & exposed shelving, closet w/ W/D hookups, & privacy-fenced courtyard w/ floating deck. In addition, there is a det. "She-Shed" (15x11) that has wall A/C unit, baseboard heat, CF w/ light, 2nd floor storage & a cute front porch. Finally, there is a det. single-car garage that is tall enough for a camper/boat w/built-in storage shelving! The large backyard is perfect for play & there is tons of parking on the paved driveway. The 1st floor master suite incl. study w/ gas fireplace, bdrm w/ 3 closets, & master bath w/ double-vanities, ceramic tiled walk-in shower & jetted soaking tub. HUGE eat-in kitchen w/ island & 2 pantries/storage closets. Huge laundry room w/ sep. entrance to back deck/patio. Oversized front porch (8' x 40') complete w/ swing! You simply must see this unique gem!