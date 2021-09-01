Covid-zero wavers in Australia as Melbourne sets vaccine target
Australia's Covid-Zero policy is under renewed pressure after a second state indicated it was abandoning attempts to eliminate the highly-contagious delta variant. Melbourne set a 70% first-dose vaccination rate target to begin easing its Covid-related restrictions -- some of the toughest in the world -- on Wednesday, as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, previously a strong proponent of Covid-Zero, laid out a roadmap to reopening the state.www.sfgate.com
