Covid-zero wavers in Australia as Melbourne sets vaccine target

By Matthew Burgess, Georgina Mckay and Jason Scott
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia's Covid-Zero policy is under renewed pressure after a second state indicated it was abandoning attempts to eliminate the highly-contagious delta variant. Melbourne set a 70% first-dose vaccination rate target to begin easing its Covid-related restrictions -- some of the toughest in the world -- on Wednesday, as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, previously a strong proponent of Covid-Zero, laid out a roadmap to reopening the state.

www.sfgate.com

