MassBio Taps Kendall Square's State Senator For CEO Role
The Massachusetts Biotechnology Council has tapped the sitting state senator for the area at the heart of the state's life sciences industry as its new CEO. MassBio named state Sen. Joe Boncore as its new leader, the organization announced Wednesday. His selection ends a nationwide search that considered more than 150 candidates, MassBio said, to replace longtime president Robert Coughlin, who was hired by JLL as life sciences managing director.www.bisnow.com
