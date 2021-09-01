Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

MassBio Taps Kendall Square's State Senator For CEO Role

By Andrew Martinez, Bisnow Boston
Posted by 
Bisnow
Bisnow
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Massachusetts Biotechnology Council has tapped the sitting state senator for the area at the heart of the state's life sciences industry as its new CEO. MassBio named state Sen. Joe Boncore as its new leader, the organization announced Wednesday. His selection ends a nationwide search that considered more than 150 candidates, MassBio said, to replace longtime president Robert Coughlin, who was hired by JLL as life sciences managing director.

www.bisnow.com

Comments / 0

Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
536
Followers
2K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Kendall Square#Ceo#Taps#Biotechnology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
Related
EconomyPosted by
Bisnow

HubSpot Doubles Down Office Commitment At East Cambridge HQ

A prominent Kendall Square-based tech firm is reshaping its office space in East Cambridge. HubSpot, a customer relationship management software company, has agreed to a 205K SF lease expansion and renewal at Intercontinental Real Estate Corp.’s Two Canal Park in East Cambridge, broker T3 Advisors, A Savills Company, announced Tuesday. It simultaneously terminated its lease at 1 Canal Park. HubSpot already occupies another 240K SF at 25 First St. across the street, bringing its Kendall campus to approximately 445K SF.
California Stateoc-breeze.com

California State Senator Patricia Bates on the appointment of Jennifer Barrera as next President and CEO of the California Chamber of Commerce

Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel), a former small business owner, issued the following statement after the California Chamber of Commerce announced today the appointment of Jennifer Barrera as the organization’s next President and CEO:. “I am pleased that CalChamber has selected an outstanding leader in Jennifer Barrera to be its...
Winthrop, MABoston Herald

MassBio taps Joe Boncore amid high profile departures on Beacon Hill

State Sen. Joe Boncore will soon leave the Legislature to head the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, the latest in a handful of high-profile departures coming on Beacon Hill. The Winthrop Democrat is set to resign from the state Senate next week, aides said, for a CEO position at MassBio, a biotech...
Winthrop, MABoston Globe

MassBio taps another state lawmaker as its leader

State Senator Joseph Boncore was named the new head of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council on Wednesday, making him the third consecutive current or former legislator to run the trade group for the state’s booming biotechnology industry. After conducting what it called a seven-month nationwide search that considered 150 candidates and...
New York City, NYrocklandtimes.com

Senator Brian Benjamin Tapped for Lieutenant Governor

Governor Kathy Hochul has formally announced her choice for Lieutenant Governor. On Thursday, Hochul officially confirmed reports that she had picked progressive democrat and Harlem native Brian Benjamin as her number two. Senator Benjamin and Governor Hochul have a history of cooperation; the duo previously worked together to combat the opioid epidemic by establishing and strengthening addiction recovery programs across the state, and also collaborated on initiatives to make voting more accessible to New York residents.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Gov. Hochul’s cannabis appointment reeks of inexperience: lawmaker

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s choice to head the new cannabis control board is a half-baked idea — because the appointee has zero experience dealing with the marijuana industry, a legislative pot expert kvetched. Sen. Diane Savino (D-Staten Island) called Hochul’s appointment of former state Assemblywoman Tremaine Wright “mystifying” during a hastily...
New York City, NYThe Daily News Online

Marijuana industry officials appointed

New Yorkers are waiting with bated breath for more concrete parameters within the new recreational marijuana industry after the Senate’s approval this week to appoint two leaders to the entities responsible for licensing and regulating the emerging market. Senators approved Tremaine Wright to chair the Cannabis Control Board and Christopher...
IndustryBenzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Former Anti-Marijuana Congressman Joins Georgia-Based Medical Marijuana Co. And Flowr Corp, Pet Releaf, MariMed, Veritas Fine Cannabis, Flower One, Goodness Growth Each Announce Appointments

The Flowr Corp. Taps Ryan Roebuck To Serve On The Board. Cannabis company The Flowr Corporation (TSX:FLWR) (OTC:FLWPF) announced recently that Ryan Roebuck will join its board of directors. Roebuck is the co-founder and CEO of Edition X, an owner and operator of cannabis retail stores and branded products and...
Nashville, TNtennesseelookout.com

State Funding Board taps $63M for Oracle’s Nashville project

The State Funding Board on Tuesday approved a $63 million FastTrack Economic Development grant for Oracle Corp.’s Nashville project on the east bank of the Cumberland River. The funds are designed to offset expenses such as new construction and land acquisition, coming after the Metro Council approved $175 million for infrastructure improvements surrounding a 65-acre tract where Oracle plans to operate.
Waterbury Center, VTVTDigger

Northeast Public Power Association elects Ken Nolan to board of directors

Waterbury Center, VT – Northeast Public Power Association (NEPPA) announced this week the election of Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) General Manager Ken Nolan to its board of directors. Nolan will join three VPPSA utility managers currently sitting on the 21-member board comprised of public power officials from all six New England states.
Albany, NYinformnny.com

County Health Officials applaud Gov. Hochul’s new COVID-19 guidance

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local and state health officials are responding to recent guidance from Governor Kathy Hochul in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a press release issued on Tuesday, New York State Association of County Health Officials President Dr. Indu Guupta applauded efforts made by the state’s newest governor. Dr. Guupta claimed Gov. Hochul’s perspective as “refreshing” and “most welcome.”
House RentPosted by
Bisnow

New York Extends Eviction Moratorium Into Next Year

New York lawmakers announced new laws that will forbid residential and commercial evictions and foreclosures in New York state until mid-January after the previous policies expired Tuesday night. “In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down the federal eviction moratorium, the Senate Majority is taking action to adjust...
Kennett Square, PADaily Local News

Kendal-Crosslands retirement community in Kennett Square expands

KENNETT SQUARE–Kendal-Crosslands Communities, a 500-acre non-profit complex located just outside of Kennett Square, celebrated the groundbreaking of eight new cottages and an apartment building featuring 10 residences. The new homes will be located on their Crosslands campus. Planning started a year ago, and despite a global pandemic, the community moved forward and will soon welcome new residents to the campus.
Boston, MAPatriot Ledger

State Senate requires vaccinations for all senators and staff

BOSTON – State senators and Senate employees will need to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, Senate President Karen Spilka said. Spilka told senators and staff in an email that the mandate is based on a recommendation of the Senate's Reopening Working Group. She said the Senate's human resources office will provide details on how employees can show proof of vaccination.
EconomyCNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.

Comments / 0

Community Policy