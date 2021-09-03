Brinker International (EAT) Completes Acquisition of 23 Franchised Chili's Restaurants
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) completed the acquisition of 23 Chili'sÂ® Grill & Bar restaurants located in the Mid-Atlantic region from its 37-year franchisee, Chesapeake Foods, Inc. The transaction was funded with availability under Brinker's existing credit facility and is expected to be EPS and cash flow accretive in fiscal year 2022.www.streetinsider.com
