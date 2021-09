Staffing is an issue the entire country has been struggling with and we have seen our fair share of it in the Granite State. Many of our favorite businesses have been forced to open late and/or close early because of it. If human beings aren't there to work than the business can't operate, it's pretty simple! We are not technologically evolved yet to have A.I be able to wait on us and cook our food. Give us a few more decades and we might be there.