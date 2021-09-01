Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Oroho, Trenton Republicans want special session to stop payroll tax increase

newjerseyhills.com
 5 days ago

State Sen. Steven Oroho, R-Sussex/Morris and fellow Trenton Republicans continue their quest to stop the Murphy administration's proposed payroll tax increase. Oroho released a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 1, saying a petition that calls on Murphy to call a special session to adopt legislative solutions to prevent a payroll tax increase on employers, repay debt, and restore stability to the state’s Unemployment Insurance Fund was circulated to legislative Democrats. If signed by a majority of legislators, then Murphy would be required to call the special session for both houses as required by the state Constitution.

www.newjerseyhills.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Republicans#Senate Republican#Legislature#State#R Sussex Morris#Democrats#Ui Fund#New Jerseyans#R Sussex Morris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy