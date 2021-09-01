Oroho, Trenton Republicans want special session to stop payroll tax increase

State Sen. Steven Oroho, R-Sussex/Morris and fellow Trenton Republicans continue their quest to stop the Murphy administration's proposed payroll tax increase. Oroho released a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 1, saying a petition that calls on Murphy to call a special session to adopt legislative solutions to prevent a payroll tax increase on employers, repay debt, and restore stability to the state’s Unemployment Insurance Fund was circulated to legislative Democrats. If signed by a majority of legislators, then Murphy would be required to call the special session for both houses as required by the state Constitution.