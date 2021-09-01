Woman Killed in Crash but Prosecutor Declines Charges

You probably don't hear about this type of thing every day! Two different cattle mutilations have been found with in the past 2 months... in Oregon! This is particularly scary, because this has been happening more and more in the past couple years. In fact, it was almost a year ago, that reports came from Fossil, Oregon about a mutilation. In that incident, a boot print was left on the scene. So far with these latest deaths, no evidence has been found.