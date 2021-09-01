Cancel
Yakima County, WA

Woman Killed in Crash but Prosecutor Declines Charges

By Lance Tormey
 5 days ago
A driver in a deadly crash in Yakima on May 24 will not be charged with a crime. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic released his decision in the case on Tuesday. In late May of this year 27-year-old Carollee Boss-Fisher was struck and killed as she was crossing Tieton Drive at 40th Avenue. Police say she was walking in the crosswalk when the driver of a vehicle traveling eastbound on Tieton hit her at a slow speed. Capt. Jay Seely says the driver, identified as Danny Van Wagoner was making a right turn onto 40th Avenue when Boss-Fisher was struck. Wagoner apparently didn't see Boss-Fisher crossing the street.

929thebull.com

Yakima, WA
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

