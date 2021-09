The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to arrive later this month alongside the iPhone 13. While the company is planning to debut the wearable with a new design, there are certain complexities associated with it. We have previously covered that the new design of the Apple Watch is causing production delays. This posed the question of whether the Apple Watch will launch alongside the iPhone 13 or would it see a later date. According to a new report, Apple will launch the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series but it will be available in limited quantities.