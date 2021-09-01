Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

One Intentional Step at a Time

By Tracy Peternell
alive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all have goals. Even when we’re not actively aware of them, we have goals. Like spending more time with our kids, getting active, eating healthier, or cutting down on single-use plastics. Some are easier to achieve than others. But sustainability and the health of our planet? This is a goal we should all share. Here at alive, we have some pretty lofty goals. Those we work on day-to-day, and those that are bigger picture and take time and patience to achieve. The alive team is comprised of dedicated people who are all committed to natural health and sustainability—and who take pride, both individually and collectively, in being employed by a mission-driven company.

www.alive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Neutrality#Tentree#Envir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Societyspring.org.uk

This Charming Trait Is A Sign Of High IQ

The trait is not normally associated with intelligent people. People who are generous by nature have a higher IQ, research finds. Generous people are unselfish and sometimes deny themselves so that others can have more. Although generosity is not something people usually associate with intelligence, psychological research clearly shows a...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

7 Scientifically Supported Steps to Happiness

Sonja Lyubomirsky has done rigorous research on the seemingly soft question of "how to be happy." Her book "The How of Happiness" is rich in great advice. Happiness activities include doing something nice for someone else, expressing gratitude, and nurturing relationships. Sonja Lyubomirsky is a professor at University of California...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

7 Signs Someone is Getting Dementia, According to Experts

Sure, most people have trouble remembering things as they get older. However, many cognitive changes are a normal part of aging—including dementia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines dementia as a general term to describe "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities." And, an estimated 5 million adults live with it. While there is no cure for dementia, identifying it early rather than later can be helpful in terms of management. Here are 7 signs someone is getting dementia, per the Alzheimer's Association—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Illinois StatePosted by
Only In Illinois

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Illinois Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Historically, general stores have been a vital part of small-town and rural life, providing provisions and other goods to residents of the area. Today, these historic stores provide a sense of nostalgia and give a peek into what life was like in smaller communities so long ago. Illinois has numerous general stores around the state but for now, we will take a step back in time at Mansfield General Store which has been around for well over a century.
Mental HealthWashington Times-Herald

Signs of ADHD in people of all ages

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder affects millions of people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that a 2016 survey of parents found that 6.1 million children, which equated to roughly 9.4 percent of the childhood population that year, had been diagnosed with ADHD. ADHD is the most prevalent childhood psychiatric disorder in Canada.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

3 Ways Repetitive Thinking Can Hold You Back In Life

Have you ever found yourself stuck in a cycle continuous, repetitive thinking? Do the same worries and fears repeat over and again in your mind, no matter how much time you already pondered them? Is your head mostly filled with the exact string of thoughts or feelings that never seem to go away?
ScienceNeuroscience News

Why Words Become Harder to Remember as We Get Older

Summary: Researchers reveal the neurobiological basis of why we often find it more difficult to find the right words as we age. As we get older, we find it increasingly difficult to have the right words ready at the right moment ¬- even though our vocabulary actually grows continuously over the course of our lives. Until now, it was unclear why this is.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Taking Charge of Back-to-School Stress 2021

Anxiety is an expected reaction at first, but instead of protecting us, it makes us feel more vulnerable. Even if parents feel fearful about some things, they need to fact-check their own fear first so they can be reassuring to their children. Kids will follow their parents' lead and can...
HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

First In-Depth Study of 'Misokinesia' Phenomenon Shows It May Affect 1 in 3 People

When somebody near you is fidgeting, it can be annoying. Distracting. Even excruciating. But why? According to a new first-of-its-kind study, the stressful sensations triggered by seeing others fidget is an exceedingly common psychological phenomenon, affecting as many as one in three people. Called misokinesia – meaning 'hatred of movements' – this strange phenomenon has been little studied by scientists, but has been noted in the research of a related condition, misophonia: a disorder where people become irritated upon hearing certain repetitious sounds. Misokinesia is somewhat similar, but the triggers are generally more visual, rather than sound-related, researchers say. "[Misokinesia] is defined as a strong...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Gen Z women are developing tics from pandemic isolation and TikTok

Young women across the globe are developing tics at alarmingly high rates, and it seems isolation from the pandemic — atop continuous scrolling on social media — might have something to do with it.As first reported by VICE, referrals for these conditions skyrocketed from 1-5 per cent total cases prior to the pandemic, to 20-54 per cent now, according to research published in Movement Disorders.Alex Turnquist, who first noticed her abnormal tic symptoms while in college, is still unsure what caused her twitching and tic-like symptoms, but took to TikTok after she realised she wasn’t alone with her symptoms....
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

Work-life imbalance? Try these mindset shifts

Work-life integration looms like a Holy Grail to professionals—and it eludes the many who seek it. One 2019 study found that more than half of Americans have an unhealthy work-life balance, and there’s no doubt that the pandemic made things even worse. Last year, stress, anger, and the number of “negative experiences” hit a record high as remote work eviscerated already blurry boundaries between work and life.
ScienceMindBodyGreen

Can You Actually "Think" Yourself Younger? A Longevity Expert Says Yes

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. According to longevity expert, founder of the Longevity Vision Fund and author of The Science and Technology of Growing Young Sergey Young, age is nothing but a number. In fact, he has a personal mission to live to 200 with the health and strength of a strapping, young 20-something. To increase both his life span and health span, he suggests a few lifestyle changes (find 'em all here), but one particular tip gave us pause.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Checklist: Another 6 signs, That it’s Time For You to Change Therapists

Please find the first part here. Working through negative periods is not an easy task in itself, and it is completely unacceptable for the therapist to become a source of additional discomfort and negative emotions. Impugning your feelings, judgments about you or others, inappropriate jokes, and sarcasm, ridiculing, a passive-aggressive...
ReligionOdessa American

COLEMAN: One sermon at a time

In September, I’ll be posting an article on by blog titled “Preaching Brick by Brick.” That article is directed toward regular pastors, encouraging them to approach the task of preaching as if they were building a wall, one brick at a time. This article is intended to be a companion piece to that article, directed not to pastors but to church members who listen to sermons every week.
Jeff Bezoskiss951.com

5 Morning Habits That Successful People Swear By

We all want to be successful! And while definitions of success vary by person, some of the world’s most commonly accepted, “successful” people have a few habits that they swear by. If you are looking for ways to switch up your routine, and maybe even help you become more successful,...
Economyabovethelaw.com

Driving Your Own Career

While career navigation is not unique to being in-house specifically, it is definitely different from traditional Biglaw, where the career trajectory is historically linear and based on a loosely objective formula, usually a compilation of tenure, record of billable hours, and book of business or unique deep subject matter expertise. The career path of in-house counsel is not always as clear, and is less like a ladder and more like a jungle gym, where opportunities may be the next level of attorney but could also be in parts of the business — compliance, diversity and inclusion, procurement, risk management, or human resources. Because the career path is not as clear, it is especially important to be intentional because it is too easy to get sucked into putting out the daily fires and not realize that you’ve been stagnant and not where you want to be or thought you’d be.

Comments / 0

Community Policy