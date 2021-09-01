One Intentional Step at a Time

We all have goals. Even when we’re not actively aware of them, we have goals. Like spending more time with our kids, getting active, eating healthier, or cutting down on single-use plastics. Some are easier to achieve than others. But sustainability and the health of our planet? This is a goal we should all share. Here at alive, we have some pretty lofty goals. Those we work on day-to-day, and those that are bigger picture and take time and patience to achieve. The alive team is comprised of dedicated people who are all committed to natural health and sustainability—and who take pride, both individually and collectively, in being employed by a mission-driven company.