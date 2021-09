Bergen Tech gets back five of its seven starters from last season’s 4-1 team during the shortened season. The Knights will be strong at the top of the lineup with standout first and second singles players Amanda Galante and sophomore Victoria Gazda, respectively. Junior Emma Lau is also back after playing at third singles in 2020 as are the first doubles duo of Sarah Kupperman and Sasha Gupta. They are each sophomores. Much of the projected lineup is on the younger side, but they also have experience.