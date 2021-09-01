Vermont rental assistance stands ready as eviction moratorium ends

While national leaders warn of an imminent eviction crisis, at least some local leaders say Vermont is ahead of the problem. The federal eviction moratorium established as result of the COVID-19 pandemic ended in July and an effort to extend it was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court last week. This week, the U.S. Attorney General’s office issued a call for members of the legal community to volunteer with legal aid providers and organizations helping people apply for rental assistance.