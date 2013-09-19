ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Springfield News-Leader

Addressing Missouri's civic education crisis

Here’s the good news. Missouri families are sending their children back to school at a time when the state is more concerned with revamping its social studies education curriculums than ever before. Here’s the bad news. They’ve got good reason to be concerned. Parents on all sides of the...
MISSOURI STATE
CNN

7 takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate

In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O'Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that "straps working Americans."
COLORADO STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1029M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy