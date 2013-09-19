Read full article on original website
Prosecutors seek to introduce evidence Michigan school shooter's parents created a pathway to violence
Prosecutors are seeking to introduce future trial testimony from expert witnesses to show the mass shooting at Oxford High School could have been prevented with proper intervention.
St. Louis school shooter was flagged in FBI background check but was still able to legally purchase a gun, police say
The gunman who killed two people and wounded several others in a school shooting in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday was flagged by an FBI background check but was still able to purchase the AR-15-style rifle he used in the attack from a private seller, police said.
In a single week in America, 4 communities confronted the aftermath of different school shootings. Then, shots rang out in another school
Over the span of a week, four different communities across the United States have grappled with the aftermath of a school shooting.
Police arrest and name suspect in burglary of Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign HQ
The campaign headquarters of Arizona's Democratic candidate for governor and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was broken into earlier this week, campaign officials and law enforcement told CNN.
A Colorado train passenger looked out the window -- and found a missing hiker
A Colorado train passenger helped lead to the rescue of a missing, injured hiker after she spotted her through a train window.
Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year
After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.
Indiana police have identified the boy whose body was found in a suitcase. Now, his mother is wanted in connection with his death
The body of Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, was found in rural Washington County inside a hard-shell suitcase with a "distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back," police said in April.
Arizona, Michigan GOP ask voters to mail in ballots and use drop boxes as candidates and officials blast the practice
CNN — The Arizona and Michigan state Republican Parties are calling voters urging them to return their ballots by mail or to drop boxes in those battleground states, despite their candidates promoting false claims that such practices are rife for voter fraud. Calls to voters’ phones in the last...
Rifle used in the St. Louis school shooting had been taken from the gunman about a week before the attack, police say
The AR-15-style rifle used in the deadly St. Louis school shooting had been taken from the shooter's possession during an interaction with police about a week before the attack, and it's unclear how he got it back, police say.
Illinois school board fires high school teacher caught on video yelling racial slur at Black student
The Kankakee School Board voted Monday unanimously to terminate first-year math teacher John Donovan after several students recorded him calling a Black student the n-word, sparking outrage from students and families in the Illinois school district.
Powerball jackpot rises to $1 billion next week, as no one wins again
On Saturday no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion.
Addressing Missouri's civic education crisis
Here’s the good news. Missouri families are sending their children back to school at a time when the state is more concerned with revamping its social studies education curriculums than ever before. Here’s the bad news. They’ve got good reason to be concerned. Parents on all sides of the...
7 takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate
In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O'Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that "straps working Americans."
Obama tells Midwestern voters worried about inflation that GOP is 'not interested in solving problems'
Former President Barack Obama on Saturday sought to sway voters who are worried about inflation, warning in two key Midwestern states that Republicans seeking control of Congress have no plans to rein in prices and could target social safety net programs.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories
The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid vaccines, the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed "out of touch with reality."
Groups ask appeals court to stop individuals gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to surveil voters
A federal appeals court was asked on Friday night to issue an emergency order blocking individuals from gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to record voters.
Mississippi governor extends Jackson water crisis state of emergency
Mississippi's state of emergency order for the city of Jackson's water crisis has been extended to November 22, according to a release from Gov. Tate Reeves office on Friday.
Arizona's governor is stacking shipping containers along the border and defying a federal request to remove them
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced an effort to stack more shipping containers to form a wall along the Mexico border, weeks after the federal government said some containers were placed illegally.
Scary skies predicted this Halloween
Halloween weekend looks mostly warm across the US, but for the areas with rain in the forecast, trick-or-treaters will be saying "boo-hoo" instead of "boo."
