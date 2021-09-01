The Deadliest Month for the Market

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures slightly positive as Wall Street awaits jobs data. Stock futures were slightly higher Thursday as Wall Street eyes key labor market reports that offer insight into the U.S. economic recovery. Dow futures implied an opening gain of roughly 90 points, while futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also in the green. The move in futures follows a relatively tame session Wednesday, which saw 30-stock Dow close lower by 48.20 points, or 0.1%, and the broad S&P 500 advance just 0.03%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, however, rose 0.3% to another record-high closing. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have posted gains in three of their past four sessions, while the Dow has declined the past three days. The 10-year Treasury yield dipped about 1 basis point Thursday to 1.29%.