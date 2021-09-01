Cancel
New York City, NY

Asylum Records’ QRunitup Releases New Project “Who Would’ve Thought”

By JBettis420
thisis50.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn native Qrunitup made quite a splash in 2021, first releasing his single for “DFA,” later following up with the high energy “Party City.” Both singles propelled the newcomer to greater heights and added to his ever-growing fanbase. Now, as the summer winds down, Qrunitup has unveiled his new project Who Would’ve Thought. The 11-track set has no features as Qrunitup stakes his claim as one of New York City’s breakout artists with no-nonsense bars and drill-heavy production. In addition, to the project, he opted also to release the visual for “Talking About Me,” which further showcases his talents.

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

 

