Lauren Crowl is a 6’4” Opposite from Eagan, MN. She was a 5-year letter winner and 4-year All-Conference selection at Eastview (MN) High School. Lauren finished her high school career with 931 kills, 769 digs and 84 aces. As a senior, Lauren was named Metro Player of the Year, First Team All-State and a Third Team Under-Armor All-American. She played with Northern Lights Volleyball Club. Lauren is part of a very strong class of incoming freshmen for the Gopher volleyball program. I caught up with Lauren to understand her decision to play volleyball at Minnesota and her expectations for the upcoming season.