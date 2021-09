A citizen-led petition that aimed to change Pearland’s alcohol rule had over 4,000 signatures deemed invalid, meaning the petition has failed, the city announced Aug. 6. Known as the 51% rule, the ordinance requires city businesses make at least 51% of their profits from non-alcohol-related sales, according to the city. The law dates back to the prohibition era in Texas, and because it exists, businesses that mostly or exclusively sell alcohol, such as bars, are not permitted.