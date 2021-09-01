Maryland Farms tech-office property sells $46M

The Bridge Crossing office building in Brentwood has sold for $46 million following comprehensive renovations. Positioned in the Maryland Farms development across the street from a local Primrose School, 200,000 square feet of office space sold for $9.6 million more than its Atlanta-based seller Bridge Office Fund Manager (a subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group) paid when acquiring the property in 2018. Bridge used its three years of ownership to put millions of dollars into enhancing the building before selling it to new owner Los Angeles-based Pacific Oak Capital Advisors.