How Disney came to Florida: Secret land buys, rumors & a last-minute press conference

By Christopher Heath, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Due to a change in when elections were held, W. Haydon Burns was Florida’s governor for only two years, but that was all the time he needed to help bring Walt Disney World to Florida.

In 1963, Walt Disney flew over land near the interchange of Interstate 4 and the newly built Florida’s Turnpike, selecting the area of orange groves and marshland as the new home for his east coast theme park.

But Disney didn’t own the land, at least not yet.

“Land was especially important because of their experience in Anaheim and their experience at Disneyland where they did not buy enough land,” said author and Disney historian Rick Foglesong.

In the months that followed, unknown companies started buying up land in the area.

“A reporter for the Orlando Sentinel was keeping watch on land purchases in southwestern Orlando and the metropolitan area and would report on the different groups buying them and there began to be gossip and rumors about who was buying the land,” Foglesong said.

One rumor was that it was the Ford Motor Company purchasing the land. That rumor turned out to be a joke when the person who initially made the claim said the reason Ford was buying the land was so it could grow hay for its Mustangs.

Bit by bit, things started to come into focus and on Oct. 24, 1965, the Orlando Sentinel ran a banner headline declaring, “We Say: ‘Mystery’ Industry is Disney.”

With the cat out of the bag, Walt Disney and his older brother Roy Disney traveled to Orlando to make it official, holding a news conference with the governor.

Florida State
WDBO

Now hiring: Florida state park hosts mermaid auditions

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Looking for a job with an office with a view?. Join the ranks of underwater performers who have become mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park in Florida. The park is hosting auditions Oct. 2, which include an endurance swim test, WFTV reported. "Those who successfully...
Animals
WDBO

Wiggling twin panda cubs are born at the Madrid Zoo

MADRID — (AP) — Madrid's panda family grew Monday with the birth of twin cubs, a boost to the popular species that is considered China's national treasure. The twins were born to their mother, Hua Zuiba, and father, Bing Xing, a pair of giant pandas on loan from China, the Madrid Zoo announced in a statement.
Colorado State
WDBO

6-year-old girl dies on ride at Colorado amusement park

COLO. — (COLO.) -- An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl was fatally injured on a ride at an amusement park in Colorado, officials said. The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. local time Sunday at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, located atop Iron Mountain in Glenwood Springs, about 60 miles west of Vail.

Comments / 0

