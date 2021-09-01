Jennies Soccer Opens Season in Oklahoma Sept. 2-4
Match 1: Central Missouri (0-0-0) at No.16 Oklahoma Baptist (0-0-0) Thursday, Sept. 2 | 6 p.m. | Shawnee, Okla. Saturday, Sept. 4 | 11 a.m.| Weatherford, Okla. • University of Central Missouri Jennies Soccer is scheduled to open their 2021 season with a pair of non-conference matches in Oklahoma Sept. 2-4. UCM will travel to Shawnee to face Oklahoma Baptist Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. before venturing to Weatherford for an 11 a.m. match at Southwestern Oklahoma State on Sunday, Sept. 4.ucmathletics.com
Comments / 0