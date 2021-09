Julie Creedon-Linton, CERP, 39, first joined her family business, Creedon and Co., Worcester, Mass., full-time while she was attending college in Worcester. “Working in a family business has its trials and tribulations, but it is well worth the effort. I was able to mold into my position and take on more responsibilities, which kept my job exciting,” says Creedon-Linton, who is the company’s vice president.