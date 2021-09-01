Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Out of the Darkness and Into the Light: How My Military Transition Helped My Yoga Practice in the Pandemic

By @DailyCupofYoga
dailycup.yoga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting in 2013, I’ve been practicing regularly at the same hot yoga studio two to three times per week. Hot yoga gives me intensity, focus, mindfulness, and dripping heat you feel in your bones even in the dead of winter. While holding a complicated pose well past your comfort zone, you start to comprehend all those buzzwords you’ve heard tossed around. The point where you are working mind, body, and soul. Where you forget your own name and everything else that led you to the class because if you waver, you might fall down in a puddle of sweat. It’s a glorious way to exercise the warrior that needs to push to the edge and just flow. So my confession of the pandemic…I haven’t stepped foot inside a yoga studio since March 2020. That’s crazy talk!

dailycup.yoga

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Yoga#Yoga Class#Pandemic#Yoga Hiit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Mental HealthTelegraph

Why meditation could be the secret to controlling your post-pandemic anxiety

Like most people, I’m keen to see the family and friends I’ve missed during the pandemic. My wife, Lucinda, and I moved to Portugal in December 2020 after a decade in LA, so we are geographically closer to our British relations than we have been for a while. But with all the on-off quarantine rules, we’ve still not had those reunions everyone is longing for. It’s been two years since I’ve been able to get to the UK.
YogaThrive Global

How to Make Meditation Easier

Anyone that has ever tried to meditate will tell you one thing:. It’s surprisingly hard. Not getting lost in the incessant voice in your head is difficult even for those that have been meditating for a long time. Who knew our voices were so loud and bouncy?. My Meditation Journey.
WorkoutsByrdie

11 Yoga Moves That Will Help You Sleep More Soundly

We all need sleep to function properly, but unfortunately it doesn't always come easily to everyone. Whether you’re still thinking about the day before, or worrying about the one ahead, sometimes your mind just won’t let you sleep even if your body wants to. One way to help catch some quality z’s is by doing yoga, which can help calm both your body and mind, release some tension, and set you up for a better night’s rest.
YogaThrive Global

New Evidence Shows Men Need Meditation

As soon as the pandemic began, doctors reported that people across the country were experiencing a dramatic spike in mental health issues including anxiety and depression. The Washington Post called it a “huge jump.”. With women losing their jobs or dropping out of the workforce at a higher rate and...
FitnessINFORUM

Health Fusion: How mindfulness and homemade aebleskiver help reduce stress

On the third weekend of August, my family gets together with neighbors to celebrate two events that have become beloved traditions: Goldrush and aebleskiver. "Will everyone be home for aebleskiver this year?" my son asks as if it were a national holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas. If you've never tried...
WorkoutsMedical News Today

The benefits of yoga for anxiety and how to practice it

Many people use yoga to help with their anxiety. There is some evidence to suggest that it is useful, particularly in people living with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Anxiety is the body’s response to stress and is part of the natural fight, flight, or freeze reflex.
Fitnesstheeverygirl.com

How to Achieve Body Acceptance and Self-Love, According to an Expert

Some of us want to get stronger, some of us want to eat healthier, and some of us want to get. , but the one goal we all have in common is to feel more self-love. Self-love is not something that’s taught in school. In fact, we’re more likely taught how not to love ourselves and accept our bodies from friends, parents, and the media (more on that below). But thinking we’re not good enough or constantly trying to change the way our bodies look is stressful, destructive, and a complete waste of energy.
Fitnessvelillum.com

5 Meditation Techniques That Can Aid Your Substance Addiction Treatment

Meditation is a popular practice for promoting wellness. The major benefit of these practices is that you can use them outside of the detox or rehab facility whenever you need to ground yourself and stay on your sobriety path. Meditation techniques come in a lot of different forms. Here are...
Fitnessfoodheavenmadeeasy.com

The Ups and Downs of Intuitive Eating –– According to Someone who is NOT a Health Professional

Have ya’ll heard of Betches? It’s one of my FAVORITE accounts on IG!. Today on the pod, we sit down with Betches co-founder & the co-host of the Diet Starts Tomorrow podcast Sami Sage. What started as a weight loss podcast turned into an intuitive eating and body image acceptance journey. We’re obsessed with the practicality (and humor) in each of their episodes.
WorkoutsArkansas Online

MASTER CLASS: Try this behind-the-back stretch to relax body and mind

Mental health has been an element in national news stories during and before the pandemic. Many of these situations remind me that mental health is equally important, if not more important, than physical health. Physical activity has real mental health benefits, including helping us achieve a relaxed state of mind.
Yogapsyche.co

Meditation is like mountaineering: approach it with care

An Alpiniste in the Mont Blanc massif, France. Photo by Marco Bertorello/Afp/Getty. is a senior lecturer at the School of Psychological Sciences and the inaugural Director of the Contemplative Studies Centre, both at the University of Melbourne. Mindfulness meditation is routinely portrayed as a simple, happy, pleasant mind-hack that can...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

One Secret Trick for Getting a Lean Body Without Trying So Hard

Whether your body goals include gaining lean muscle mass and burning fat, getting big and ripped, or simply losing weight, one of the worst things you can possibly do is to maintain a negative mindset throughout your process. After all, if your ultimate goal is to "fix" yourself—and you obsessively focus on the negatives while losing sight of the larger, positive goal—you're hobbling your chances of success.
Healthstudybreaks.com

Tech Neck and How the Pandemic Ruined Our Posture

Among the stress of the last year and a half, one thing has slipped the mind of the student population: habitual slouching. The last year and a half has been difficult for innumerable reasons. Not the least of which was, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. As people were forced to isolate themselves in their homes and transition to living life online, it felt like the world had come to a standstill. As everyone juggles many tasks, one thing has left nearly everyone’s mind: their posture.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Never Forget to Do These Things Immediately After Exercise, Say Experts

Is there any better feeling than just completing an amazing workout? There you are, dripping with sweat, swimming in euphoria, and savoring the satisfaction that results from pure hard work and accomplishment. But before you pat yourself on the back, call it a day, and head for the showers, it's important to remind yourself that your work isn't actually done. After all, if you head straight from the bike seat or yoga mat directly for the showers, you'll be doing your body—and your health—a big disservice. We reached out to scores of fitness pros to learn all of the things you need to do after exercise, and we've compiled their answers right here. So read on for your ultimate post-exercise, pre-shower checklist. And for more on the benefits of recovering properly, see here for The #1 Worst Thing You Can Do if You Have Sore Muscles, Say Experts.
WorkoutsPosted by
SELF

A 20-Minute Core Workout That'll Hit Your Entire Body

If you’ve set aside some time for a 20-minute core workout, you might be thinking about all the dedicated “abs moves” you could squeeze into that routine. But if you have 20 minutes to work your core, the best bang for your exercise buck is going to be moves that work your entire body instead.
WorkoutsPopSugar

This 10-Minute Yoga Video For Neck Stiffness Helped Ease the Ringing in My Ears

Earlier this year, I started to notice a persistent ringing in my ears. Sometimes it felt louder in the right ear, sometimes in the left. Sometimes it went away when I took my headphones off or sat in silence; sometimes it just got louder. I tried rinsing out my ears, turning down the volume on my music, leaving my white noise machine off at night. Nothing seemed to help.
Yogapsychologytoday.com

Meditation: In a Heartbeat

Lub-dub. Lub-dub. Through a stethoscope, I hear the beat. But when I am sitting quietly alone, it is more a feeling than a sound. A steady pulsing in my chest, in and out, in and out, the rhythm of my life. I am practicing being in my body. It’s not...
Fitnesseasyhealthoptions.com

5 immediate benefits of exercise says science

There’s no denying the importance of exercise. Whether your goal is to maintain a healthier weight for a healthier heart, to avoid type 2 diabetes or to lower your blood pressure and avoid stroke, mountains of research stack up that point to the long-term health benefits of exercise. But let’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy