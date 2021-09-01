Out of the Darkness and Into the Light: How My Military Transition Helped My Yoga Practice in the Pandemic

Is there any better feeling than just completing an amazing workout? There you are, dripping with sweat, swimming in euphoria, and savoring the satisfaction that results from pure hard work and accomplishment. But before you pat yourself on the back, call it a day, and head for the showers, it's important to remind yourself that your work isn't actually done. After all, if you head straight from the bike seat or yoga mat directly for the showers, you'll be doing your body—and your health—a big disservice. We reached out to scores of fitness pros to learn all of the things you need to do after exercise, and we've compiled their answers right here. So read on for your ultimate post-exercise, pre-shower checklist. And for more on the benefits of recovering properly, see here for The #1 Worst Thing You Can Do if You Have Sore Muscles, Say Experts.