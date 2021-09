People in New England are known for their ability to just make stuff work. I think it must be something passed down from generation to generation. My wife grew up on a farm and she is the fixer in our house. If something is broken, she fixes or repairs it. I came home one day and saw her under the sink replacing the garbage disposal. I said, “you can’t do that, you have to call a plumber.” Of course, she did it herself. I grew up in New York City and didn’t even know what a hammer looked like. I am amazed at all the things she and the kids can create and fix.