Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Top 40 Country Songs for September 2021

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
KEAN 105
KEAN 105
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Top 40 country songs for September 2021 list includes an astounding 12 collaborations, including the song at No. 1. Everyone is partnering up for a radio hit in 2021!. A full 10 percent of the songs on this list are co-sponsored by a country Luke (Bryan and Combs), and there's two more from Florida Georgia Line and Kenny Chesney. The No. 1 song was just released last month, however. "If I Didn't Love You" jumps from No. 5 to No. 1 as it flies up all pertinent country music charts in just six weeks.

keanradio.com

Comments / 0

KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Matt Stell
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Parker Mccollum
Person
Justin Moore
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Country Songs#Breland Hardy#Old Dominion#Little Big Town#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MusicPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Slays High-Waisted Daisy Dukes As She Rocks Out At CMA Summer Jam

Hot cowgirl alert! Miranda Lambert channeled her country roots while performing at CMA Summer Jam. Miranda Lambert was the queen of the night at CMA Summer Jam! Back in July, the country singer took the stage at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater for the jam-packed night of music. She performed three of her hits — “Settling Down,” “Kerosene” and “Tequila Does” — and was also joined by Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne for a rendition of “Midnight Rider” at the show. The concert airs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 2, and also features performances from Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Blake Shelton and more.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1955, Elvis Presley topped the country charts with his most successful release on Sun Records, “I Forgot To Remember To Forget.” Here’s a fun fact for you – Elvis made five singles for Sun records, each of them combining a blues song on one side with a country song on the other, but both sung in the same vein.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Remember When Travis Tritt and Joe Pesci Performed Together on the ACMs?

In 1992, Travis Tritt took the stage to perform at the 27th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, and he was joined by none other than legendary actor Joe Pesci for a memorable duet. Some may be puzzled by the thought of Pesci singing at the ACM Awards, but he was on hand to join the country star on his song, "Bible Belt," which was featured in the Pesci-led movie, My Cousin Vinny.
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Luke Bryan Says the Pain in ‘Songs You’ve Never Heard’ Is All Too Real

Luke Bryan shares a deep source of personal pain on the new track, “Songs You’ve Never Heard.” But as hard as it was to do, the country superstar says he felt compelled. Co-written by Bryan with Luke Laird and Josh Osborne, the heart-wrenching ballad is dedicated to his late brother, who passed away in a car wreck at the age of 26. Tragically, that means he never got to see his little brother’s success, and even after all these years, the loss weighs heavy on the Bryan family.
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

7 Country songs you need to hear right now

It’s time to freshen up that summer playlist, and we’ve got you covered!. Listen to your favorite Country music now on Audacy and stay up-to-date to the newest Country music with Audacy’s New Country exclusive playlist. With so many rising Country artists and trending songs on TikTok, we know it...
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Will Tim McGraw Top the Most Popular Country Videos of the Week?

Tim McGraw is making a big splash with his new video. Will it be enough to land him at the top of the most popular country music videos of the week?. The superstar's daughter, Audrey, stars in the new video for "7500 OBO," and it's drawn a lot of attention to the new clip in its first week. But McGraw is up against a lot of big names and new videos, including clips from Kenny Chesney, Bexar, Brantley Gilbert, Hardy and Toby Keith, Dan + Shay and Brothers Osborne.
MusicPosted by
Big Frog 104

Interview: Trisha Yearwood Looks Back on 30 Years in Country Music, the ’90s ‘Golden Age’ + Shares What’s Next in Her Career

After signing her first record deal, Trisha Yearwood found success as an artist right away: Her debut single, the now-classic "She's in Love With the Boy," went to No. 1 on the country charts — the first of five chart-toppers for Yearwood — and the three other singles from her self-titled debut album, itself a No. 2 record on the country albums chart, all went Top 10.
MusicCMT

Brantley Gilbert Releases Video For “The Worst Country Song of All Time”

Brantley Gilbert’s 2021 released single “The Worst Country Song Of All Time” could take the cake as one of country music’s most tongue-in-cheek song titles in recent memory. But there’s something to the name’s playfulness as more songs than ever are emerging into the pop consciousness from Music City, which has led to a number of them sharing some lyrical and subject similarities. Gilbert, a veteran in the genre, highlights this notion in a rather humorous manner making the single one of country’s musical highlights of the year to date. Now, there’s a Brian Vaughn-directed video attached to the song’s unlikely rise.
MusicEffingham Radio

Dan + Shay Proud To Spread Country Music Overseas

Dan + Shay were among the honorees at last night's (Wednesday, August 25th) ACM Honors event which took place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The duo received the ACM Jim Reeves International Award, which honors “outstanding contributions to the acceptance of country music throughout the world.”. After accepting their...
MusicPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Top 10 Jo Dee Messina Songs

Jo Dee Messina songs have a lot of attitude. The singer is known for her feisty empowerment anthems, as well as her high-energy stage presence. But while many of her biggest hits are uptempo musically, with edgy, aggressive lyrics, Messina also displays a softer, more sensitive side in her music, which has helped her reach a diverse audience across different genres.
Food & Drinksweisradio.com

‘CMA Summer Jam”s got “Beer” with Darius, drinks on Luke Combs, and a Chief who’s dying to play

With Labor Day weekend coming up, tonight’s CMA Summer Jam is country’s unofficial farewell party for the warmest season — and Darius Rucker is bringing the beer. “I wrote a song with some buddies last year that was a kind of a summery song that did pretty good for us,” he says regarding his latest #1. “So I’m gonna… have fun and try to bring some ‘Beers and Sunshine’ to everybody…”
CelebritiesPosted by
KEAN 105

Story Behind the Song: Nelly (Feat. Tim McGraw), ‘Over and Over’

When Nelly and Tim McGraw dropped their hip-hop-meets-country collaboration "Over and Over" in 2004, the rapper admits that he faced resistance from his record label. He was high on the success of his two biggest albums — his 2000 debut, Country Grammar, and his follow-up project, Nellyville — and the idea of a country crossover duet was a hard sell.
MusicPosted by
My Country 95.5

Top 5 Granger Smith Songs

Granger Smith wears many hats as a father, clothing line visionary and the brains behind his comedic alter-ego, Earl Dibbles Jr. Yet for many fans, he's the Texas-born country singer known equally as a love song-crooning Casanova and a carefree country boy. The different facets of Smith's public image have...
MusicCMT

The Roundup: New Music from Lauren Alaina, Ashland Craft, Chapel Hart, And More

This week, CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits features a trio of CMT’s Next Women of Country class members — 2014 honoree Lauren Alaina and 2021 classmates Ashland Craft and trio Chapel Hart — all offering pop-rocking takes on country’s traditional sounds. Furthermore, Lily Rose and Hannah Ellis round out a week highlighted by women continuing to establish themselves as sustainable country stars on the rise.
Moline, ILrcreader.com

Kane Brown, September 18

Saturday, September 18, 7 p.m. A chart-topping country-music superstar who released his debut EP a mere six years ago, Kane Brown brings his acclaimed “The Worldwide Beautiful Tour” to Moline's TaxSlayer Center on September 18, with the 27-year-old singer/songwriter the first artist to have simultaneous number-one hits on all five main Billboard country charts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy