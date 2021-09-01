Top 40 Country Songs for September 2021

Luke Bryan shares a deep source of personal pain on the new track, “Songs You’ve Never Heard.” But as hard as it was to do, the country superstar says he felt compelled. Co-written by Bryan with Luke Laird and Josh Osborne, the heart-wrenching ballad is dedicated to his late brother, who passed away in a car wreck at the age of 26. Tragically, that means he never got to see his little brother’s success, and even after all these years, the loss weighs heavy on the Bryan family.