Arundhati Baitmangalkar was drawn to yoga after nearly a decade as a professional Bollywood dancer, choreographer, and teacher. Born and raised in South India, she immigrated to Seattle, WA where she owns Bollyworks dance school and Aham Yoga—one of the few yoga studios in the U.S. owned and operated by an Indian immigrant. In 2020, Arundhati was named one of the top 20 yoga teachers of color to watch by Yogawalla.