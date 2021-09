Most health insurance premiums for Oregonians in the individual and small-group markets will continue their upward rise next year, increasing on average 1.5% in both markets. The final rates, announced Tuesday by the state Division of Financial Regulations, cover six insurers in the individual market and nine in the small-group market. Monthly premiums for individuals will range from a 0.9% decrease to a 4.9% increase. In the group market, average rates will span a 3.3% drop to a 3.4% increase.That gives each market a weighted average increase of 1.5%, the department said.